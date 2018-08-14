Late Tuesday, Radinovich delivered on his promise and clinched a surprisingly effortless primary victory — one that lands him in a midterm showdown with another primary runaway winner, GOP nominee Pete Stauber of Hermantown.

It is expected to be one of the hottest election races in the nation, as evidenced so far by visits by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Duluth already.

Armed with the most campaign money, the only television exposure and a bevy of special interest support, Radinovich, however, had his face and message in constant display in voters' mailboxes and on their cable TV screens in the primary season.

The exposure proved better than the door-to-door strategy of the rest of the candidates, as Radinovich worked on garnering almost 44 percent of the total DFL primary vote.

Prior to his victory speech in Brainerd, Radinovich kissed his fiancee, Carly Melin, herself a former state legislator from the Iron Range, and launched into a speech by proclaiming, "Joe Radinovich is coming to Congress."

"We're going to stand up and speak out against the bad ideas that hurt the middle class," Radinovich boomed. "We're going to stand up for the things that build the middle class."

Up 43.73 to 28.69 percent, Radinovich was at times almost double his nearest competitor, retired Duluth television newscaster Michelle Lee, on the way to more than 85 percent of 4,112 precincts in the vast geographical district reporting.

Rounding out the field with 85 percent of precincts reported were state Rep. Jason Metsa of Virginia at a disappointing 12 percent, North Branch mayor Kirsten Kennedy (12 percent) and DFL activist Soren Sorensen (4 percent).

Media outlets began calling the race for Radinovich by about 10:30 p.m. — shortly thereafter the candidate gave his winning address.

DFLers have only surrendered the 8th District seat once in recent decades — in 2010 to Republican Chip Cravaack. The rest of the time it's been held by men not unlike Radinovich.

Born to generations of electricians from Crosby, Minn., and the Cuyuna Range, Radinovich, a one-time state legislator, fits the lineage of the past 40 years worth of DFL 8th District officeholders. He even cited the 36-year career of the late Chisholm DFLer Jim Oberstar.

"In the fighting 8th District we stand on the shoulders of giants," Radinovich said.

In an effort to keep the DFL in charge, turnout numbers appeared to soar throughout the district. Often called an "off-year primary" for the fact no presidential election was in play, voters were incited into action by the current politics of the day. There were a lot of variables in play, such as President Donald Trump resistance politics, the #MeToo movement and the district's own wedge between voters who want to go ahead with precious metals mining and those who want to protect Northern Minnesota's water-rich environment from copper-nickel mining.

"We changed the minds of many (doubters)," Lee said at Field Station in Proctor, where a few dozen supporters gathered for an event that featured an undercurrent of resignation amid the proud faces.

Heavy interest in the partisan gubernatorial races mixed with several months worth of drama in the 8th District also served to kick up interest in the election. The previous DFL primary in the 8th District was won in 2012 by Rick Nolan — a one-time Radinovich boss. That primary drew 54,429 voters. This one tracked far better than that — with 67,848 DFL primary votes cast as of deadline.

"I'm humbled by the outpouring of support from people across the district," Radinovich said in a news release statement after the election. "I'm a 4th generation Cuyuna Iron Ranger, a hunter and fisherman. I was raised in a family of electricians, miners, and nurses. I value hard work. I won't stop fighting for the values we share: access to affordable healthcare, a good education and a good-paying job."

Before 11 p.m., Radinovich had built up more votes than Rick Nolan did in winning that three-way primary with 20,840 votes. Radinovich seemed on his way to almost 30,000 votes by night's end. Lee was creeping toward 17,000 — the only other candidate to usurp 10,000 votes.

"He's gotten through a competitive primary that shows he's got the infrastructure, volunteer capacity and good messaging to win in November," said 8th District DFL chair Emily Nygren. "We all know what's at stake — taking back Congress for Democrats, and CD8 is going to be a battleground."

The Radinovich dominance drew the attention of the national party, too.

"A fourth-generation Cuyuna Iron Ranger, Joe Radinovich has the track record, the experience, and deep roots in his community to stand up for Minnesota's working families," said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján in a statement. "In Congress, Joe will stand up to the Republican agenda that gives tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy and puts Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block. After this hard-fought primary win, Joe emerges in an extremely strong position to keep this seat in DFL hands in November."

The primary was the latest domino to fall in the 8th District this year. It started with Rep. Rick Nolan announcing his resignation in February, which opened the seat. It continued in spring with the stalemate 8th District DFL convention which yielded no endorsed candidate. The progressive Leah Phifer led the Duluth convention, but dropped out of the race after failing to achieve the endorsement. Radinovich finished second, and used the momentum to catapult his campaign into the successful primary.