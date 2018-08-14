Turnout for Minnesota primary election highest in 24 years

Around 780,000 of the state's registered 3.2 million voters had cast ballots as of 10:40 p.m., with 83 percent of precincts reporting. More than 500,000 primary voters filled out DFL ballots.

The total turnout was the highest in a state primary election since 1994, when more than 900,000 residents voted. A record number of Minnesotans had cast absentee ballots and early votes prior to Tuesday's primary elections.

High-stakes races for governor, two U.S. Senate seats, eight congressional districts, attorney general and several state House seats were on the ballot, as were nonpartisan contests for county, municipal and school board positions.

Polling locations were recording high turnout throughout the day Tuesday, according to Ramsey County Elections Manager Joe Mansky.

"All of the election judges I have talked to today have said that the number of people voting is really high, higher than we normally would have in a state primary," Mansky said.

Ramsey County Elections Head Judge Ernest Stone was stationed at a polling location at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center in St. Paul. Stone and other staff expected 250 voters throughout the day, but had recorded nearly 400 just after 5 p.m.

"It was busier than what I anticipated," Stone said.