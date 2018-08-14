"The beast that is my cancer has returned. It has reasserted itself. The prognosis for metastasized cancer is typically not optimistic."

"I won't lie to you. Cancer has shaken my soul. But, it has not broken my spirit," said Coleman, 68, in the online statement describing his illness. He said he is nonetheless confident the fight is "very winnable."

Coleman said he has been participating in a clinical trial program through the Mayo Clinic, which showed promising results after his original cancers were detected 2 1/2 years ago. He underwent a combination of surgery and low-dose chemotherapy and radiation treatment, which he described as a "Godsend."

"I'm 68 years old and have never felt in better shape," Coleman wrote. "I played pickle ball recently with my 25-year-old nephew, a former Division 1 baseball player at Notre Dame and held my own."

"But an annual PET scan followed by a CT scan at the Mayo Clinic raised some concerns and a follow up bronchoscopy at the Mayo Clinic delivered a sobering verdict. The lesions in my lungs are cancer."

The Republican attorney and lobbyist ran for governor in 1998 and lost his re-election bid in 2008 to Al Franken following a lengthy recount. Coleman, a former Democrat who switched parties in 1996, is currently the chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition and the American Action Network.