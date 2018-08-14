Seki was among the six elected officials sworn in at an inauguration ceremony: Tribal Secretary Sam Strong, Tribal Treasurer Annette Johnson, Little Rock Representative Michelle Cobenais, Red Lake Representative Donald Good, Sr. and Redby Representative Julius “Toady” Thunder.

“Our nation has been put through some tough times recently. Losses of loved ones, a terrible storm, and an election that brought out the best of us but at times also the worst of us,” Seki told the crowd gathered at the Seven Clans Casino Hotel and Event Center. “We owe it to ourselves, our children and all of our entire Red Lake Nation to put behind the animosity, rumors...and focus on the future.”

Since November 2017, when two fishermen went missing on Lower Red Lake, the reservation faced a series of challenges. On Dec. 2, an overnight fire destroyed the historic St. Mary’s Mission Church; in March, the body of Red Lake woman Amy Dow was found on the reservation; and during a series of storms in mid-July, funnel clouds were spotted in the area.

Though overdose deaths declined in recent months according to Facebook posts made by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the nation continues to struggle with a drug epidemic, Seki said.

“Today, we are still battling the drug abuse, a problem that has existed on our reservation for many years. It is my hope that someday our great nation will be rid of drugs entirely but that does not happen overnight,” Seki said. “Now is the time to end the destruction of our lives.”

The chairman vowed to empower tribal law enforcement to continue to hold dealers accountable.

Seki went on to tout his administration’s achievements over the past four years, including a solar energy project, efforts to open a new retail center on the reservation and an ongoing Twin Cities housing project. He also promised to improve communication with band members and announced they are in the process of creating a new Facebook page where the community can go to find information.

Other newly elected tribal council members thanked voters and other candidates, and promised to work hard for the Nation.

“There's a lot of good things that we should be thankful here for. Our family, our lake, our culture, our way of life, and we have a lot of strengths,” Tribal Secretary Sam Strong said. “We're also faced with a lot of perils...let us use this opportunity to bring people together.”

Closing his speech, Seki tearfully thanked his wife for her support and asked for patience and understanding from tribal members.

“Most importantly remember why we are elected and work together to move forward,” he said. “The healing starts now.”