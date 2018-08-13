Xcel ordered to refund consumers because of tax cut

That’s possible thanks to lower corporate tax rates following the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act enacted in Washington.

The PUC’s regulatory decision means an average Xcel electricity customer who pays $85 to $90 per month will get a refund of about $45 as a one-time bill credit.

An average Xcel natural gas customer who pays around $48 per month will get a refund of about $8.

Xcel says the refunds should be made by the end of the year.