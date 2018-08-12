Ellison, a Minneapolis Democrat running in a busy primary Tuesday for state attorney general, responded to the allegations by Karen Monahan and her son, Austin Monahan, after several of Ellison's primary opponents publicly demanded he respond.

Ellison responded early Sunday afternoon, denying he ever abused her.

No major media outlets — and it appears no media outlets at all — had previously published anything specific on the matter, which comes during a notorious time as the primary approaches. Media outlets are often wary of publishing hard-to-substantiate allegations against any candidate during the final weekend before any election.

Here's what the Pioneer Press can report — and what we don't know.

The allegation

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Austin Monahan, 25, posted allegations that Ellison physically abused his mother publicly on Facebook and in an email sent to the Pioneer Press and several other media outlets.

Here's part of what he posted, with profanities redacted by the Pioneer Press: "In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a "f—ing b—-" and telling her to get the f— out of his house."

No video was included in the post, and the Pioneer Press has been unable to view any such video. Neither Austin Monahan nor Karen Monahan, an organizer for the Sierra Club's North Star Chapter, has responded to the Pioneer Press' request for comments.

On Sunday afternoon, Karen Monahan tweeted the following: "What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him."

The re-sharing and demands for response

The son's Facebook post received heavy attention.

State Rep. Debra Hilstrom, one of Ellison's primary opponents, took to Twitter within two hours.

Hilstrom's tweet, which had been retweeted more than 2,400 times as of Sunday afternoon, reads: "This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations."

Matt Pelikan, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-endorsed candidate, took to Twitter shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, saying: "Last night allegations against Congressman Keith Ellison were made public. The allegations are extremely troubling. We all deserve a prompt, transparent, and thorough response from Keith and I ask him to respond without delay."

Another DFL candidate, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley, similarly demanded a response Sunday afternoon, tweeting, in part, "You can try to run out the primary election clock but you can't hide. You need to answer these allegations now, for the sake of our voters and our democracy."

The denial

Ellison's campaign issued the denial shortly after 1:15 p.m. It reads: "Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being. This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false."

Ellison is divorced. He and Karen Monahan appear to have shared an address at one point, according to public records.

After the statement, Foley tweeted the following: "I've read @KeithEllison 's brief response to allegations he engaged in domestic abuse. I always heard similar denials when I was a prosecutor so questions remain. If the victim's claims that a videotape & other evidence exist, they must be given to law enforcement immeidately.(sic)"

It was unclear if any police investigations had been opened into the matter, but Minnesota Public Radio News reported Sunday: "There are no police reports or court documents confirming the incident."

The woman and the evidence

For weeks, Karen Monahan, via her Twitter account @KarenMonahan01, has posted frequently about being in an abusive relationship, often using the term "narcissist abuse" and the hashtag #MeToo. On social media, she had made reference to an "elected official" and had tagged Ellison but not clearly named him as her alleged abuser.

As Sunday afternoon proceeded, Karen Monahan began publicly sharing some text messages she said were between her and Ellison.

Austin Monahan's allegation refers to "over 100 texts" and Twitter messages. The Pioneer Press has been unable to see that volume of correspondence. MPR News reported it has reviewed that number of messages, and here's how they described it:

"The tenor of the conversation at times was friendly, with the two acknowledging concern and care for one another, and at other times more combative over the terms of their break-up and the emotional pain Monahan said he caused her.

"In one exchange, Monahan tells Ellison she plans to write about their 'journey' in a chapter in her book and Ellison warns her not to. 'Horrible attack on my privacy, unreal,' he wrote in one message. There is no evidence in the messages reviewed by MPR News of the alleged physical abuse."

Statement by Ellison's ex-wife

Kim Ellison, a member of the Minneapolis School Board who at one point filed to succeed her ex-husband in Congress, issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"Keith and I met as teenagers when we took the same driver's training class. We were high school sweethearts, raised our four children in north Minneapolis, and were married for 25 of the 40 years we've known each other. I feel I know him better than anyone else. And, yes, it is true that we ended our marriage a few years ago, it is also true he helped me with my first run for public office. We attended our daughter's college graduation together this year, we both watched one son get sworn into office, went to our oldest son's law school graduation, and will welcome our youngest son home as he wraps his time in the military this year. We may be divorced, but we are still a family.

"I want members of our community to know that the behavior described does not match the character of the Keith I know.

"Keith has inspired many, and I think it's fair for people to want answers to the claims they've heard. I'll be putting my faith in my experience with Keith. I hope you will respect my privacy and the privacy of my children as you decide where to put your faith."

Remaining questions

This is a developing story. As of Sunday afternoon, here are some key questions that we don't have clear answers to:

Does a video showing physical abuse exist, or did it ever? If so, who's seen it? (Again, Monahan's son said he's seen it. He told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune he's not in possession of it. Monahan herself has said, "What my son said is true." Ellison says, "This video does not exist" and denies any physical abuse.)

What do the text messages show, and are they objective evidence of abuse? Or will it remain a proverbial "she said-he said," and what will the public make of that?