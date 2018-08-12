Robyn Hagel talked about the situation while feeding Pepper, one of several potbelly pigs that live with her in her home in Ottertail.

The pigs, Hagel said, are like family.

"They are all I have, I rescued them," she said, adding, "They are like kids, a little kid."

Penelope Rose, the largest of the pigs, "is the big one that sleeps with me," Hagel added.

According to the city, Hagel has too many pigs on too small a piece of land, and she is subject to being fined.

"Up to $1,000 a day and $75 per pig," she said.

Hagel, however, said she has a letter from her doctor that says potbelly pigs are good for her mental health.

"They are my life, like I said, they are what gets me up in the morning. They will come and wake me up," she said.

But the city of Ottertail is having none of it.

Officials say they are sticking by a 2006 ordinance that restricts animals like potbelly pigs based on the amount of land the pigs are on.

"You have to look at it, if you allow it for one, everyone will want it and at this point this is not what we are looking for," said Mayor Myron Lueders.

Hagel said the pigs harm no one. She has vowed to attend an upcoming city council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 16, where she plans to ask for an exemption from the ordinance.