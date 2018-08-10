Walz, Peterson to stop in Bemidji on Sunday

Walz, who represents the First Congressional District, is also running for governor.

The two congressmen will be joined at each stop by local leaders who have endorsed Walz to replace Gov. Mark Dayton. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Peterson has represented Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District for 27 years, and has endorsed Walz for governor.

Walz and Peterson will be at the Bemidji Regional Airport at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the Airport Authority Conference Room.

The pair will next travel to Moorhead for a 1:15 p.m. stop, and then head to Fergus Falls, Marshall and St. Cloud.