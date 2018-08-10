U.S. House candidate Stauber visits Bemidji

"We need to keep the pro-growth, pro-jobs economy going," Stauber said. "I want to be able to continue that and and enhance our mining and timber industry, and of course tourism as well."

According to Stauber, he's not just campaigning for those issues based on his own experience as a business owner. He said one of the main comments he's heard from speaking with other businesses is the need to continue reducing burdensome and redundant regulations.

Stauber said even though the economy is strong, there are still areas that can be improved to continue that trend.

"I'm going to legislate for Main Street Minnesota," Stauber said. "I'm a small business owner myself. I have felt it. I have seen it. My blue-collar common sense, conservative message is resonating."

In addition to his experience as a small business owner, Stauber worked for more than 20 years as a Duluth police officer. He said that caused him to see the effects of the opioid epidemic first hand.

If elected, Stauber said he would like to investigate best practices for treatment, prevention, as well as prosecution for drug crimes, saying drug dealers should be held accountable.

"That is a true crisis," Stauber said. "The worst thing you can do is give an unsuspecting mom and dad a notice that their child has died due to an overdose. And it's not just our children. It affects every part of our communities."

Stauber lives in Hermantown, located just outside Duluth where he runs Duluth Hockey Co. He's in his second term as a St. Louis County commissioner. He said he decided to run for the Eighth District because he felt it needed new leadership.

"It was a little over a year ago that I felt the Eighth Congressional District wasn't being represented as well as it could be," Stauber said.