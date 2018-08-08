According to Superior police reports, the business manager was arrested for battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after he allegedly shoved Councilor Craig Sutherland through a railing that broke and punched Council President Keith Kern in the face. The construction manager was arrested for disorderly conduct.

"It's in the district attorney's hands," Sutherland said Wednesday. "Things like this can't happen."

Sutherland and Kern declined further comment on the incident.

Charges are under review, according to the Superior District Attorney's Office.

According to police reports, Kern told officers the men had been causing a disturbance, and were talking about unions and badgering patrons who work in nonunion construction jobs.

Kevin Kern, who was tending bar, told police the men had left the bar for about five minutes before they returned.

Sutherland told police he went outside after the men left and was trying to calm them down and encourage them to leave when the business manager shoved him through a rail, which broke.

Councilor Kern said he told them to leave again and started escorting them out when the business manager punched him in the face with a closed fist.

The men addressed the council in May 2017 to urge councilors to adopt a responsible bidders ordinance.

Union protests at the construction site for the new fire hall headquarters have been taking place since the council let bids for plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning to KBK Systems of Ashland, which failed to meet the conditions of the bidders ordinance.

A $1,000 signature bond was ordered for the construction manager. He was ordered to make an initial appearance Tuesday. The business manager was released to make an initial appearance Monday.