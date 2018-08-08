Dayton asks for federal help after storm damage

The storms and flooding impacted Beltrami and other counties and tribal nations from June 15 through July 12, a release from Dayton’s office said. According to a letter Dayton sent to President Donald Trump, parts of the state received 400 percent of normal rainfall in that time.

On July 4, a tornado touched down in Bemidji, causing property damage along with downed trees and power lines.

Beltrami County had declared a state of emergency following severe thunderstorms that swept through the area just days earlier -- on June 28-29, which also caused damage and power outages.

According to preliminary assessments, the state sustained $21 million worth of eligible damages in 29 counties and three tribal nations.

In addition to Beltrami, the counties in the declaration include Aitkin, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Cass, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Faribault, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Redwood, Renville, Rock, St. Louis, Sibley, and Watonwan, and the tribal governments of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation.

If granted, the disaster declaration would help townships, cities, counties, schools and some private nonprofit organizations repair storm damage. Examples of eligible expenses include debris removal, emergency protective services, and the repair or replacement of storm-damaged public infrastructure, according to a release. The state could also be eligible for federal aid to be given to individuals and households “severely” impacted by the storms.

If President Trump declares a major disaster, FEMA would fund 75 percent of approved costs. Under legislation signed by Dayton in 2014, the state of Minnesota would pay the 25 percent non-federal share.