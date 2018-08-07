The three candidates, who’re competing in the Aug. 14 primary, which will narrow the field to two, include BSU student Lawrence Hanenberger, automotive technician Don Heinonen and retired eye doctor Jim Thompson.

On the subject of future expansion of city boundaries via annexation, each candidate saw positives in their responses to the concept.

“I’m pro-annexation as long as it’s done deliberately and there’s good reason to annex the property,” Hanenberger said. “It is a good thing for our city because it does provide more tax revenue, because there’s a larger tax base. As long as there’s a good reason for it.”

“Bemidji is bordered by lakes and swamps, so it’s a benefit to have more space for new development and new taxes. We could sure use more space and a bigger tax base,” Thompson said. “I’m very much in favor of annexation.”

In his response, Heinonen called annexation a “double-edged sword.”

“You can bring in more space and expand your tax base. But, with that annexation comes the needs for services and you have to be able to afford giving those new annexed people services,” Heinonen said. “So, I think we need to be smart about annexation. I think our biggest problem is that we only have 50 percent taxable property in the city. The way to change that is by annexation.”

The city candidate forum was part one of a doubleheader Tuesday, as another followed soon after featuring candidates for the Beltrami County District 1 seat.

Tuesday’s forums were organized by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate. Formed in 2008, the CIE provides an outlet for the public to gain more knowledge about candidates and often holds forums before voters head to the polls.

During the City Council forum, there were several questions about wastewater treatment capabilities of the city, how future growth will impact those services and other utilities and if services should be extended.

“This is very important to me,” Thompson said. “We need a pipe on the northern side of Lake Bemidji to handle it so nothing ends up in the lake and causes all of the algae problems. The reason I got started in this whole political deal is because the algae problem on the northern part of the lake that’s making kids sick”

“I believe we need to find out what our facility can handle. Currently, I know there’s some talk about aspects with our current system that are reaching their maximum capacity,” Heinonen said. “As we continue to grow in this community, I think it’s important that we make sure our facility and infrastructure can handle that. We need to look at whether our facility can be expanded at its current location or if we need to move it somewhere else that will handle the future needs of the community.”

Hanenberger said the city should focus on what comes out of a recently authorized study for Bemidji’s wastewater system.

“There is that study out right now to determine what will be the best course of action here in Bemidji,” Hanenberger said. “As Bemidji does expand with the 2020 annexation, I think we are probably going to need to update the sewer system. Depending on that study, we’ll see if we build a whole new facility or update the one we have.”

The city of Bemidji has one at-large member on the council. Other council members represent each of the city’s five wards.

Beltrami County District 1 forum

For the county District 1 forum, two of the three candidates were present: Craig Gaasvig, a regional account manager with North Country Business Products and Natalie Grosfield of Minnesota Public Radio. The third candidate, Heather Broda, did not attend Tuesday’s event.

One of the topics brought up during the forum was in regard to foster care and the impact it’s having on the county Health and Human Services Department. In recent years, dramatic increases in the amount of children in foster care have put a strain on the agency.

“I’m horrified by the numbers we’ve seen and the magnitude of the problem that’s facing us,” Grosfield said. “But, I’m also very strong in knowing that we have the best county employees that can work with the county commissioners and meet this problem head on. We will find a way, and we’re going to find it together. The children are our most important resource, and we must do what we can to make sure they have hope.”

“It’s our biggest challenge right now,” Gaasvig said. “We have great people working on it and we’ve had support from local legislators who want to help us. It’s a team effort, and I’ll do my part in that we make the best decisions we can for the children of this county. We have to, it’s not their fault they’re in that predicament, and we have to take care of them.”

Another topic was the candidates’ opinion on Workforce Impact, the county’s employment training service. The program replaced the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program, or CEP.

“It was very impressive to see the results and statistics from Workforce Impact,” Gaasvig said. “At the last board meeting, the question was brought up asking if CEP was better than what the county is doing themselves. Based on what I’ve seen, I’d say our county employees are doing a better job than what we were getting from the CEP program.”

“I think Workforce Impact is great,” Grosfield said. “It’s certainly impacting a number of our citizens. I was surprised by how little I knew about the program and I’m happy to learn about it.”

Beltrami County District 1 includes the cities of Turtle River and Tenstrike, as well as Summit, Port Hope, Taylor, Birch, Turtle River, Sugar Bush, Moose Lake, Frohn, Ten Lake and unorganized Brook Lake Townships.