Sixth candidate files for School Board election
BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji State University employee is the sixth person to formally declare their candidacy for one of three school board seats here.
Sarah Young filed her affidavit of candidacy Tuesday for Bemidji Area Schools upcoming board elections. She’s an associate professor at the university’s TRIO program who works with first-generation, low-income and disabled students. Young said she hasn’t run for public office before.
Her name will be one of at least six to choose from this November when Bemidji-area voters decide who’ll fill three at-large board seats.
The candidate field is set to be finalized when the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.
To file: complete and submit an affidavit of candidacy at the district superintendent’s office -- 502 Minnesota Ave. NW -- by the deadline.
Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they’d assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other public offices.
Board members serve four-year terms.
The School Board election is scheduled to be concurrent with the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.