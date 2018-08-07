Search
    Sixth candidate files for School Board election

    By Joe Bowen Today at 8:57 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji State University employee is the sixth person to formally declare their candidacy for one of three school board seats here.

    Sarah Young filed her affidavit of candidacy Tuesday for Bemidji Area Schools upcoming board elections. She’s an associate professor at the university’s TRIO program who works with first-generation, low-income and disabled students. Young said she hasn’t run for public office before.

    Her name will be one of at least six to choose from this November when Bemidji-area voters decide who’ll fill three at-large board seats.

    The candidate field is set to be finalized when the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

    To file: complete and submit an affidavit of candidacy at the district superintendent’s office -- 502 Minnesota Ave. NW -- by the deadline.

    Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they’d assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other public offices.

    Board members serve four-year terms.

    The School Board election is scheduled to be concurrent with the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

    Joe Bowen

    Joe Bowen covers education and health for the Bemidji Pioneer.

    He is a Minneapolis native and a 2009 graduate of St. John's University. Before moving to Bemidji, Bowen covered education, local politics, crime, and everything in between for the Perham Focus in Perham, Minnesota, and Sun Newspapers in suburban Minneapolis.

    jbowen@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9798
