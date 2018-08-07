Search
    Homeland Security secretary to visit Grand Forks on Thursday

    By April Baumgarten Today at 6:27 p.m.
    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks about immigration during the daily briefing at the White House, in Washington on June 18, 2018. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)

    GRAND FORKS—The head of the nation's security will make a stop Thursday, Aug. 9, in Grand Forks County, a first for the recently appointed official.

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will visit the Grand Sky Unmanned Aerial Systems Technology Park to review the area's developments for the UAS industry, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven's office. She also will attend a roundtable with unmanned aircraft experts and leaders in the state, the release said Tuesday.

    This appears to be the first time Nielsen has visited North Dakota as the head of Homeland Security. Her predecessor, John Kelly, visited the state last year to review security at the northern border.

    Kelly's six-month stint as Homeland Security secretary ended after he was appointed President Donald Trump's chief of staff, a role he filled July 31, 2017. Nielsen assumed the Homeland Security office in December.

    Hoeven also has invited U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer to attend the Thursday meeting.

    Grand Sky is the first business park in the U.S. dedicated to the development of UAS technology and is about 15 miles west of Grand Forks.

