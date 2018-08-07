DFL ‘Get Out The Vote’ tour to stop in Bemidji

In a press release, DFL Chair Ken Martin said the group is urging residents and volunteers to mobilize ahead of the primary for DFL-endorsed candidates Tina Smith for U.S. Senate, Erin Murphy for governor and Matt Pelikan for attorney general.

The tour is scheduled to stop at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, in Paul Bunyan Park, located at 300 Bemidji Ave. N.