    Recycle drop-off site moved in city of Bemidji

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:10 p.m.
    BEMIDJI -- A Beltrami County recycle drop-off site between the Paul Bunyan Mall and Colony Park Apartments in the city of Bemidji has been moved to the corner of Middle School Avenue Northwest and 23rd Street Southwest “south of Target.”    

    Residents are reminded the Recycle Drop Off Sites within Beltrami County are only for the collection of the following material:

    • Type 1 and 2 plastic containers
    • Glass containers
    • Metal containers
    • Paper and cardboard

    Anything other than these items needs to be placed in residents’ household garbage.

