The report finds that the FCC - relying on information provided by its then-chief information officer - "misrepresented facts and provided misleading responses to Congressional inquiries related to this incident." The report also said that despite describing the event as a cyberattack, the FCC failed to follow the established cybersecurity policies that are routine in the aftermath of such an event.

The report by the FCC inspector general undercuts the agency's previous explanations for why its computer systems stumbled on a critical day in 2017 as millions of Americans - egged on by comedian John Oliver - sought to comment on Chairman Ajit Pai's proposal to repeal the FCC's net neutrality rules.

Investigators were unable to find evidence backing up an FCC press release, published under the name of David Bray, the chief information officer, asserting that "the FCC was subject to multiple distributed denial-of-service attacks" overnight between May 7 and May 8, 2017.

Although Bray said the FCC's electronic comment system remained functional throughout the incident, his statement also blamed unidentified outside actors for clogging the system and making it harder for "legitimate commenters" to participate in the agency's decisionmaking process.

Bray did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FCC declined to comment. Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democratic FCC commissioner, tweeted Tuesday that the FCC's defense at the time was "bogus . . . and now this investigation proves it."

The snafu associated with the comment system has become another political flashpoint in the broader debate over net neutrality. The FCC's rules, passed in 2015, banned Internet providers from blocking or slowing down websites. But the regulations for Internet providers were officially repealed this year after Pai led a charge to deregulate the broadband industry.

This article was written by Brian Fung, a reporter for The Washington Post.