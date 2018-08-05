'Democracy in action': An inside look at voting in a new era

But this was no rote run-through of rules in the lead-up to a status quo election season. There was something telling in Helmer's introduction.

"You are the front lines of democracy," she said. "The service you do for the city of Duluth is critically important, so thank you."

It's been 20 months since the 2016 election and in that time Americans have been inundated with reports of Russian interference in the election and U.S. politics.

Just last week, members of the intelligence community said Russia's attempts to erode the American democracy were ongoing.

"We're throwing everything at it," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said at the White House.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has been outspoken about Russia's attempts to interfere with U.S. elections.

"We know that Russia attempted to attack our election system across the United States in 2016, including unsuccessfully here in Minnesota," he said in a July news release. "I met with the most senior leaders of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who told me that the ongoing threat is real, and that 'election security is national security.'"

Something once seemingly so evident — my vote counts — has been shaken at its core. Suddenly, voters need to know: can we trust our votes?

Judges are 'Switzerland'

Election day is the day the tents go up for all to see. But for municipal clerks, the season begins in May.

"There's a misconception among people who think we start our work on election day," said Phil Chapman, county board clerk and director of elections for St. Louis County.

Among a long checklist of lead-up tasks, clerks process candidate filings, coordinate ballot printing, arrange testing for every piece of voting equipment and go to St. Paul for the election administration training which will filter down through the ranks of the judges.

There are almost 700 judges countywide — about 200 of those used in Duluth alone. They're paid, $9.65 per hour, but some of them decline a wage in order to simply volunteer. Any precinct over 500 registered voters requires four or more judges. Any fewer than that can be handled with three, including a head judge.

Not all judges are assigned to their own precincts. Many vote absentee and on Election Day are sent where they're needed most or positioned strategically so that each polling place has a partisan balance among its judging ranks. It's part of the check-and-balance built in to ensure a fair voting process.

"You are Switzerland," Helmer told the assembled judges. "You have to set aside all of your personal feelings."

Thanks to a charged political climate and a series of intriguing races, Helmer said the city is expecting a higher turnout than normal for a primary election. She reminded judges of the ban on campaign materials. A voter comes in wearing a green "Wellstone" T-shirt or red "Make America Great Again" cap? Those are fine, she explained. But wear, say, a button favoring a candidate on the ballot and Helmer told the judges they're required to ask that it be covered up or removed. If a voter doesn't comply, they can still vote. But head judges are asked to take detailed notes in an incident log, and lawbreakers can expect to receive a knock on their door from a constable later on.

Judges are told to be prepared to issue replacement ballots — up to three — for any voter having trouble filling out a ballot. Voters sometimes vote for two candidates in the same race for a single office. In the state's partisan primary elections, voters tend to get in trouble by voting across the party lines.

While neutrality among judges is a must, they're expected to provide assistance in any of the other facets of the voting process — from same-day registration to aiding a person who is visually impaired used the AutoMark machine found in every precinct.

"Don't be afraid to give people information," Helmer said, "but help only as much as requested."

The voting 'machine'

During election judges training in July, Helmer and assistant city clerk Roberta Pirkola showed off the finer points of the DS200, a voting tabulator.

The DS200 is found throughout Duluth and parts of the county, which also still employs its predecessor, the M100, in addition to featuring hand counts in 48 of St. Louis County's 173 total precincts.

"We're the largest county (in the U.S.) east of the Mississippi River," Chapman said. "It's a huge area we cover."

Both versions of tabulators used in the county are state-approved and made by ES&S of Omaha, Neb. Tabulators are stored in a warehouse and each individual one is maintained by the vendor prior to election. Tabulators are secured with numerous locks on critical elements to protect from tampering. Fresh security tape is also adhered after maintenance and calibration to show judges unlocking the tabulators that everything is on the up and up.

Voters do not select candidates on the screens and the tabulators feature no internet connections — so there is no conceivable way for a bad actor to use an offsite computer to "hack" a voting tabulator.

Instead, voters insert their ballots into the tabulator, which scans the blackened ovals voters mark to make their candidate selections. The machine tabulates results onto both a hard copy paper receipt, printed following the close of polls, and an encrypted card or thumb drive, depending on the tabulator.

Following the close of polls, the cards and drives from throughout the county are delivered to the nearest district courthouse, or city hall, in the case of Duluth. It's at this point that the voting data first encounters the World Wide Web as the city of Duluth and county route their totals to the Secretary of State's Office using a secure internet connection. Once results are uploaded with the state, city and county election officials use the hard copy paper receipts to cross check the data as it appears on the state website.

"I don't feel like being hacked is an issue for St. Louis County," Chapman said. "Every communication we send out is encrypted and everything (else) is paper based."

Paper in play

Before voters get their ballots, they check in with election judges, who are in possession of binders filled with a paper roster of registered voters within a precinct.

In 2014, the city of Duluth piloted the use of electronic poll books at three locations.

"The reports we got from the judges that used them were that they greatly improved wait times and were faster than utilizing a traditional paper roster," Helmer said. "They were blowing through the lines."

Instead of flipping through reams of paper to find names alphabetically, e-poll books allow a judge to type in the first few letters of a last name to gain access at internet speeds. But some e-poll books can introduce internet connections into the equation — always a consideration when talking about election security. The ones piloted locally glitched when trying to communicate with printers.

"We're still considering them," Helmer said.

Until that day comes, local voters can expect to encounter paper rosters. At check-in, voters sign next to their name. No personal identification is required unless a person is attempting same-day registration at the polling site in advance of voting.

The paper rosters are downloaded through the secure connection from the Secretary of State's Office, which maintains the master log of registered voters. Before and after an election, the binders full of printed rosters are kept on a secure floor in the county courthouse in Duluth.

"You have to have security access to get into the elevator to get to the floor," Paulson said.

Twenty-two months after an election, the paper rosters are shredded.

Said Paulson, "Right here on site."