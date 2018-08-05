Three candidates seeking Beltrami County District 1 seat

Competing for the opportunity to advance to the general election are Beltrami County residents Craig Gaasvig, Natalie Grosfield and Heather Broda. Whoever goes on to win the general election will succeed incumbent Keith Winger, who’s not seeking a second term in the office.

A Port Hope Township resident for 19 years, Gaasvig is a 49-year-old regional account manager with North Country Business Products of Bemidji and is a graduate of BSU. Along with his professional experience, Gaasvig has served on the Port Hope Township Board for the past 11 years and also sits on the Beltrami Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.

Gaasvig said running for the county seat seemed like the next logical step up from township government. If elected, Gaasvig said he will bring his background in business to help make good decisions.

“I’d like to use common sense when making decisions. For example, we had an electric slab heating system at our township office and when I came in, my thought was, ‘why would we have that in the winter when we have to turn it on a day or two ahead of time?’” Gaasvig said. “So, we put in a gas system that has reduced our electric bill substantially.”

Gaasvig said those types of decisions relate to fiscal responsibility, another important factor in his candidacy.

“I want to make sure we’re making good financial decisions with the citizens’ money,” Gaasvig said. “I also want to make sure we’re looking for other sources of money, instead of it all coming from our local tax levy.”

An employee at Minnesota Public Radio with previous experience in the insurance industry, 59-year-old Grosfield said she’s always been interested in local government. About 18 years ago, Grosfield was also a member of the Port Hope Township Board and said she’s been involved with other civic organizations since then.

“With my experience, I thought it’s kind of now or never,” Grosfield said. “I see it as an opportunity to hopefully build on all of the great things we’ve got in our county and also address some of the not so great things.”

If elected, Grosfield said she’d like to find a good balance between the tax levy and the services provided by the county.

“I think the county has done a fantastic job of keeping the tax levy low. Certainly that’s always the key, but I also think we need to weigh the benefits of having a healthy, productive community, which I think requires having strong social services and law enforcement programs,” Grosfield said. “I think the county has trimmed away quite a bit. I’d like to see the state funneling more money to us, rather than us raising taxes. I’d like to do lobbying for that and would appreciate the city backing us up on that.”

Repeated attempts to reach Broda were unsuccessful. Beltrami County District 1 includes the cities of Turtle River and Tenstrike, as well as Summit, Port Hope, Taylor, Birch, Turtle River, Sugar Bush, Moose Lake, Frohn, Ten Lake and unorganized Brook Lake Townships.