Three candidates competing for Bemidji at-large seat

Dave Larson, the incumbent at-large City Council representative, chose not to run for reelection, and three citizens have decided to run for the office and compete for the two spots available in the November general election. Candidates running for the at-large seat include Lawrence Hanenberger, Don Heinonen and Jim Thompson.

Originally from Rochester, Hanenberger is a 22-year-old BSU student studying political science and social studies, along with a minor in geographical information systems. He said he decided to run for the seat in March.

“I had started going to the city meetings because I was on Student Senate and I became very interested in what was happening with the Carnegie Library,” Hanenberger said. “I was also very interested in the topic of building a new liquor store and tearing down the old one.”

If elected, Hanenberger said his goal would be bringing more success to the city-owned Sanford Center.

“I want to make sure that the Sanford Center comes out to, at least, awash. Right now, it’s a net-negative,” Hanenberger said. “At the very least, we should not lose money on it.

“Right now, the city has a study out that is determining whether or not we will need another sheet of ice in the city. My argument is that a new sheet of ice should be at the Sanford Center,” Hanenberger said. “Then you’re not spending money to buy a new plot of land and building from the ground up. I believe the costs would be a lot less building it there and you’d be able to have a lot more events take place.”

Along with issues at the Sanford Center, Hanenberger said he would advocate for affordable housing in the city’s Rail Corridor south of the downtown area while also pushing for lower taxes. Hanenberger also said he would work with the county to ensure the veterans home project is finished in Bemidji.

A resident of Bemidji for 35 years, Heinonen is a 54-year-old automotive technician and graduate of Northwest Technical College. In an interview, Heinonen told the Pioneer that he chose to run for office because he’s been unsatisfied with the city’s current direction.

“I’m a firm believer that you either become part of the solution or you get out of the way, and I want to be part of the solution,” Heinonen said. “The city has several issues on its plate right now. One of them is safe water and the future of the wastewater treatment facility.”

Heinonen also cited issues ranging from the cost of the Sanford Center and the matter of homelessness in the city.

“The city’s infrastructure, that should be the main goal. Maybe building a $4 million liquor store may not have been high priority item at a time when we have other things that could cost millions of dollars. I know the current store had issues, but do we need a new one at that cost?” Heinonen said. “The Sanford Center is also a great facility, it generates a lot of money, but it’s still a tax drain. One of the things we can do is move the property that’s still unsold around the facility. That will help ease some of the tax burden.”

If Thompson wins the election, it will be his second time serving in the at-large position. Thompson, an 85-year-old retired doctor in the eye care field, was elected to the City Council in 2010 after serving on the board in Northern Township. However, he decided not to run for reelection.

In his latest bid for office, Thompson said his main focus is enhancing the quality of water on northern Lake Bemidji.

“That area of Lake Bemidji has awful issues with algae, it makes kids who go in there sick and it disrupts the economy of resorts on the lake,” Thompson said. “One solution is to have a sewer pipe go all the way up to the northern area of Lake Bemidji, near Lake Bemidji State Park.”

Because of the expense, Thompson said if elected, he would work with the county and state governments to ensure the project happens. Thompson also said that if elected he would be an advocate for the arts and the local economy.

The city of Bemidji has only one at-large member on the council. Other council members represent each of the city's five wards. For more information on the Aug. 14 primary, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.mn.us/.