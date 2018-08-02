According to County Assistant Auditor-Treasurer Jeff Volk, public accuracy tests for all electronic tabulators are required every election cycle.

The tests usually take place within two weeks of the election.

“What we have are ‘test decks’ that come from our ballot vendor,” Volk said. “We run them through our machine for all of the different precincts. We also pull 15 of those ballots out and mark them with an auto-mark machine, that’s our automotive voting machine for handicap people, to make sure that’s working, too.”

Volk said the auditor’s office will also review the equipment’s handling of ballots from select precincts, as the races vary in each part of the county.

“We want to make sure we have all the federal and state races correct,” Volk said. “For example, we have the races for U.S. House representatives, with District 7 and District 8, so we’re going to set that up.”

As the tests take place, Volk said staff will have a score sheet that shows what the vote totals should be once the test is finished. The score sheet will indicate whether the tabulation machines are counting correctly.

“We haven’t had a situation at the times of the tests where they were off. If there is something wrong, an inaccuracy, we will notify the vendor to let them know something’s not right and we’ll go about making the fix,” Volk said. “The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office requires numerous tests to make sure everything runs smoothly on election night.”

The tests will take place at 2 p.m. in the Beltrami County Administration Building’s boardroom and the public is welcome to attend. The building is located at 701 Minnesota Ave. NW.

For more information on the primary election, visit www.sos.state.mn.us.