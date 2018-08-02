“I was told once that fundraising is more about friend-raising, in that you try to raise awareness,” said Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President Deb Pfaff. “Whatever amount comes in today will certainly be helpful, but this is also about raising that awareness for what’s coming next in our city.”

Held at the waterfront as part of the 13th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, the brat feed fundraiser was organized by the chamber in response to local proponents of the veterans home project earning support from the state.

“We were so pleased that after 10 years of advocacy, that the home is becoming a reality,” Pfaff said. “The chamber is fortunate to have Mychal Stittsworth (owner of Stittsworth Meats) on our Board of Directors. We were brainstorming about what we could do and Mychal offered to host this brat fundraiser.”

In total, the Legislature made $12.4 million available for a veterans home in Bemidji, as part of a $32 million appropriation for the construction of three homes in total across the state. The other two veteran home projects receiving state aid are located in Preston and Montevideo.

In Bemidji, the veteran home is estimated to cost $43.7 million. Veteran homes across the country are built with a match from the U.S. government, with 35 percent coming from state and local sources, while the remaining 65 percent is covered at the federal level.

The push for a facility in Bemidji is in response to a veteran population in northwest Minnesota of nearly 27,000. The goal for local advocates is a facility with 72 beds.

The plan is to construct the veteran home on 15 acres of land donated by Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. The land is located directly east of the Sanford Health Neilson Place nursing home.

Because there still exists a gap in the dollars needed for the project, fundraising for the facility is ongoing. So far, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has pledged $1 million in financial support and donations have surpassed $68,000.

According to Pfaff, Thursday’s fundraiser was another step in the right direction.

“We’ve been incredibly blessed today,” Pfaff said. “People have been giving generously. We know of at least two businesses that brought in special contributions.”

“I think it’s truly beneficial to have events like this because we’re getting to talk about veterans and we’re keeping it at the forefront,” Beltrami County Veteran Services Officer Scotty Allison said.