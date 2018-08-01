The action was Trump's latest display of animus toward the network, which he has repeatedly called "fake news" and at times refused to field questions from its reporters at news conferences.

The website Breaking911.com posted video Tuesday of CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta delivering a live report ahead of Trump's rally in Tampa. Trump supporters can be seen and heard in the background chanting and heckling Acosta.

Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, tweeted the video with the description, "WATCH: Supporters of President Trump Chant 'CNN Sucks' During Jim Acosta's Live Spot at Florida Rally." The president then retweeted his son's post.

Acosta tweeted a separate video of Trump supporters yelling at the media at the rally site, writing: "Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I'm very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt."

Trump's hostility toward the media extends well beyond CNN. He has repeatedly referred to the media as "the enemy of the people."

Last week, Trump used his Twitter account to level a series of false attacks on The Washington Post and Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post. Among other things, Trump falsely accused The Post of being a "lobbyist" for Amazon.

Trump's decision to promote video from the rally site was reminiscent of a decision last year to retweet a cartoon that depicted a train labeled "Trump" hitting a person with the CNN logo on their face.

---

This article was written by John Wagner, a reporter for The Washington Post.