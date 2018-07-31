Following the release of the video, which appears to show Blevins carrying a gun and pointing it at one of the officers, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced no charges would file filed against the officers. Freeman's report states that one cartridge found near Blevins' body was fired from the gun he appeared to be carrying. Activists and some family members have called for the officers to be arrested.

Blevins was black.

We make no comment on the merits, or lack thereof, of any of these statements, which were made after the video was released. Judge for yourselves.

Republicans

• Tim Pawlenty, former Minnesota governor, now running for governor:

"The actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting of Thurman Blevins were clearly appropriate. Police officers protect our communities at extreme risk to themselves every day. We support and appreciate them. Those who claimed Blevins did not have a weapon or that officers acted improperly owe the officers an apology."

• Jeff Johnson, Hennepin County commissioner, now running for governor:

"I watched the body camera footage from the Thurman Blevins shooting today. It shows clearly that Blevins was carrying a gun and that the Minneapolis officer involved did everything he could to convince Blevins to surrender before firing his weapon. Serving our communities as a police officer is one of the hardest jobs in America today and we shouldn't second-guess the very difficult decisions they make until we have all of the facts."

Democrats

• Erin Murphy, state representative, now running for governor:

"As I watched the body camera footage of Thurman Blevins death, I was struck not only by the end of his life and the hard questions it raises, but by the beginning of the video. From the first moment officers are on scene they are loudly swearing, and threatening a man who appears to be sitting on a curb with a woman and child. From the first moment the police are shouting, scaring him, pushing him, and engaging in a way that led to the awful ending of his life.

He ran, yes. He was armed, yes. He reportedly was drunk and had fired shots, yes. All of those things might have led to his death, but none of them had to. I don't understand why calmly starting a conversation wasn't an option or wouldn't have been a better course. ...

I don't know much about Thurman Blevins. Had the officers approached the situation differently he might be in jail right now for firing his weapon into the sky and ground, or could be sitting on that curb with his family enjoying a morning off. I don't know."

Murphy's entire statement can be found on her campaign Facebook page.

Murphy's opponents in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Lori Swanson, have no provided statements.

Legislators

• State Reps. Fue Lee and Raymond Dehn and state Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, all from Minneapolis, released a joint statement:

"As the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension [BCA] and other law enforcement continue their investigation, we encourage them to continue engaging with the Northside community and to use every tool available to bring justice. We need to know exactly what transpired to improve the safety of our community and to put an end to deaths by police action. The videos show a very tragic and traumatic incident. Our community needs to heal and we all should respect each other's need for the time and space to heal. While our community seeks healing for the family, ourselves and our neighbors, we can't forget that we can and must do better. It's not a crime to drink in our society and it's not a crime to have a gun, but there are many things that could have been done differently — by Thurman Blevins and by Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly. It seems that officers choose other options with white suspects than they do with suspects of color, and we must change that. Our hearts are with the family of Thurman Blevins, and we want community members and the family to know we are available to hear the thoughts and feelings on their hearts as they seek justice for their loved one during this very difficult time. As Legislators, we will continue looking comprehensively at our state laws and use-of-force policies to keep both our communities of color and police officers safe."