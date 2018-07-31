The two Republicans and three Democrats hoping to make it to the November election have raised nearly $5 million this year, according to pre-primary campaign finance reports. When previous fundraising is included, the field of candidates still has more than $2 million in the bank.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who entered the race late, has raised the most. The South St. Paul native hauled in more than $2 million so far this year and has roughly $1 million in savings.

Pawlenty's nearest DFL rival is congressman Tim Walz, who raised $1.3 million this year and has $500,000 left to spend.

DFL Attorney General Lori Swanson, who announced her candidacy after the party endorsing convention in June, raised almost $610,000 while State Rep. Erin Murphy, who has the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party backing, brought in almost $588,000 this year.

Jeff Johnson, who has the Republican endorsement, has raised about $313,000 and spent nearly $300,000. When Johnson's previous fundraising is included, the Hennepin County County commissioner has $193,000 on hand before the primary.

Campaign finance reports were due to the state Monday and are the final in-depth look at the cash race before voters winnow the field Aug. 14.