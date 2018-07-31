"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," President Donald Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning. "Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!"

Trump's concern comes after Democratic state officials filed last-minute lawsuits and prepared legislation in a frantic attempt to halt the widespread availability of 3-D printable plastic guns, which would be available in a free download on Defense Distributed's website.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., retweeted to Trump on Tuesday, saying that "your administration approved this. What kind of incompetence and dangerous governing is this?"

After five years of litigation, the federal government entered into a settlement on June 29 with Defense Distributed, which now claims to be the only gun-technology business authorized by the federal government to publish blueprints in the form of design data for the 3-D printers. The available guns - plastic and without serial numbers and therefore untraceable - include AR-15s, AR-10s, a pistol called "Liberator" and a Ruger 10/22. The technology could herald an era of DIY guns.

Eight state attorneys general and the District of Columbia argued in a federal lawsuit that this trove of downloadable weapons posed a serious national security threat and should have never been authorized by the State Department in the first place. The authorization was a reversal from the department's previous stance.

The states sued Defense Distributed, the Second Amendment Foundation, the State Department and other federal agencies regulating weapons.

They asked a federal judge in Seattle to block the State Department change in regulation that allowed Defense Distributed to go forward, arguing it permits criminals unfettered access to guns and "literally nullifies" state gun regulations. More than 1,000 people downloaded the AR-15 data between Friday and Sunday, according to state officials in Pennsylvania.

"I have a question for the Trump administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?" Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history. If the Trump administration won't keep us safe, we will."

Trump, in his tweet, did not offer any commitment to halt the company's activities. The NRA's spokeswoman, Dana Loesch, voiced support for 3-D printable guns in a video July 23, saying they should simply be considered "freedom and innovation."

The states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland and Oregon joined in the lawsuit. Pennsylvania had also sued Defense Distributed Sunday, resulting in an emergency hearing in which the company agreed to temporarily block Pennsylvania Internet users from its website.

Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., among others, are also expected to introduce legislation Tuesday to "address the threat" posed by the 3-D-printable guns, Markey's office said.

Monday's eleventh-hour lawsuit is but another chapter in what has been a long legal battle for Defense Distributed. The company and its founder, Cody Wilson, spent five years battling the State Department - but that legal case came to an abrupt and surprising end with the settlement agreement.

Before the settlement, the federal government in both the Obama and Trump administrations maintained that the online "technical data" used to 3-D print the guns amounted to an illegal gun export, since anyone halfway around the world could access it. This would be a violation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the government argued.

In 2015, Lisa Aguirre, who was the director of the Office of Defense Trade Controls Management within the State Department, warned the federal court in a 70-page declaration that Defense Distributed's downloadable gun-making schematics would deny the department any opportunity to determine whether the uploaded blueprints would "cause significant harm to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," considerations ITAR required.

"The United States and other countries rely on international arms embargoes, export controls, and other measures to restrict the availability of defense articles sought by terrorist organizations," Aguirre wrote. "Making [Defense Distributed's files] available through unrestricted access on the Internet would provide any such organization with defense articles, including firearms, at its convenience, subject only to its access to a 3-D printer, an item that is widely commercially available."

Wilson, Defense Distributed and the Second Amendment Foundation have by contrast maintained that this is a First Amendment case, claiming that the government's attempts to block the publication of the information on the web amounts to prior restraint barred by Supreme Court precedent. In an interview Sunday, Wilson's attorney, Josh Blackman, compared the state government's attempts to block his client's website to the Pentagon Papers case, in which the Nixon administration unsuccessfully tried to stop the New York Times and The Washington Post from publishing the contents of the leaked Vietnam War report.

Wilson told The Post that the concerns about public safety risks and gun regulations are "not what this controversy is about. It's about access to information," he said.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the attorneys general claimed that this "temporary modification" violates the Administrative Procedure Act because, the states claim, "there is no indication in the Settlement Agreement (or elsewhere) that any analysis, study or determination was made by the Government Defendants, in consultation with other agencies, before the Government agreed to remove" the files from Category I of the U.S. munitions list.

The federal government also failed to notify Congress 30 days before removing the technical data from the list and failed to obtain approval from the secretary of defense, the attorneys general contend in their lawsuit.

"The notion that removal of an item from the [U.S. munitions list] is in the national security interest defies common sense," the attorneys general wrote in the lawsuit.

In a statement to The Washington Post, a spokesperson for the State Department said, the settlement agreement with Defense Distributed "was made in the interest of the security and foreign policy of the United States, and in consultation with the Department of Justice."

"The Department's role in this issue relates solely to regulation of exports of firearms and related technical data, and has no role in domestic firearms policies," the spokesperson said. "The United States strictly regulates the export of defense articles, including related manufacturing technologies and information, as an integral part of safeguarding U.S. national security and furthering U.S. foreign policy objectives in accordance with the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)."

The statement did not address questions regarding the department's alleged failure to properly seek input from Congress and the secretary of defense.

This article was written by Meagan Flynn and Deanna Paul, reporters for The Washington Post.