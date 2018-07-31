Ten state attorneys general on Monday filed a lawsuit in the Western District of Washington against Defense Distributed, the Second Amendment Foundation, the State Department and other federal agencies regulating weapons. The filing asked for a nationwide injunction.

"The government is betraying national security," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, told The Post. "We have state laws that regulate the manufacture, sale and ownership of firearms. The State Department's actions undermine laws in place for public safety."

The State Department initially argued that Defense Distributed was violating federal export laws by posting downloadable gun blueprints, but agreed to a settlement with the company last month.

The multi-state suit, requesting a nationwide injunction, mirrored a lawsuit brought on Sunday by Pennsylvania's attorney general. An emergency hearing ended with Defense Distributed offering to temporarily block the Pennsylvania internet users from the website. According to a statement released by the state's chief law enforcement officer, by Sunday more than 1,000 people had downloaded 3-D plans for the AR-15-style weapon; an AR-15 was used in the Parkland High School shooting.

In addition to the suit, 21 attorneys general signed a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging them to rescind the settlement and withdraw the proposed rule that would allow these 3-D guns from being printed, Healey told The Post.

On Tuesday, weeks after the settlement with the State Department, 3-D printable guns finally grabbed the president's attention, too.

"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," President Donald Trump said on Twitter. "Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!"

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Outraged Democratic congressmen have taken to the social media platform, pointing fingers at the administration and demanding the president take a stand. "There should nothing partisan about these measures," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., responded to Trump on Twitter, writing: "Your administration approved this. What kind of incompetence and dangerous governing is this?"

Monday's last minute, rapid-pace lawsuit is but another chapter in what has been a long legal battle for Defense Distributed. The company and its founder, Cody Wilson, spent years fighting the State Department - but that case came to an abrupt and surprising end with the settlement on June 29. The agreement made Defense Distributed the only gun-technology business with express government approval to publish blueprints in the form of design data for 3-D printers. Defense Distributed's available design plans include AR-15s, AR-10s, a pistol called "Liberator" and a Ruger 10/22, which can be printed in plastic and without serial numbers, making the weapons untraceable. The technology could herald an era of DIY guns.

"The Democratic Attorneys General seek to build a virtual wall around the Internet," Defense Distributed Attorney Joshua Blackman said. "Never before has there been a statewide ban on accessing certain sites on the Internet. This is the sort of practice more common in North Korea or China." Blackman told The Post the company also blocked access for IP addresses from foreign nations, including Iran, Cuba, Lebanon, North Korea, Sudan and the Syrian Arab Republic, among others, since the files were posted on Friday.

Lawmakers, including Schumer; Bill Nelson, D-Fla.; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; and Edward Markey, D-Mass., joined forces Tuesday, announcing plans to introduce bills addressing 3-D-printable guns, which they called a "national security and international security issue."

"[Trump's] a dollar short and a day late. Where the heck has he been?," said Schumer at Tuesday's news conference. "This idea that he'll 'look into them?' We've been down this rabbit hole before. Remember bump stocks?"

Nelson said the senators had filed legislation requiring homemade guns have metal pieces for serial numbers and detection. "This is a public safety crisis that is entirely of the Trump administration's making," he said, calling on Trump to reverse the administration's decision to create the "ultimate gun loophole."

The June 29 settlement, a copy of which was given to The Post, comes during a transfer of oversight from the State Department to the Department of Commerce. Before the settlement, the federal government during both the Obama and Trump administrations maintained that online "technical data" used to 3-D print guns amounted to an illegal gun export, which violates the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

In 2010, the departments initiated an overhaul of the U.S. munitions list. Under the proposed regulations, the State Department would continue administrating exports under the ITAR of military-grade firearms, munition and heavy artillery. Commercially available firearms and related technology would transfer to Commerce control. "These proposed regulations would eliminate the ITAR requirements at issue in this case," said a spokesman from the State Department spokesman.

The Trump administration has surged forward with deregulating gun exports, though the initial transfer between departments was in 2015, under the Obama administration.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the attorneys general claimed that the settlement's "temporary modification" violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires a period for public comment and congressional notification for category transfers.

Wilson told The Post that the ITAR allow the State Department to make modifications without affecting APA requirements because his settlement did not involve a "category transfer."

Wilson, Defense Distributed and the Second Amendment Foundation have maintained that the case is a First Amendment case with Second Amendment issues, claiming that the government's attempts to block online publication of the information amounts to prior restraint barred by Supreme Court precedent. In an interview Sunday, Blackman compared the case to the Pentagon Papers, in which the Nixon administration unsuccessfully tried to stop The New York Times and The Washington Post from publishing content of the leaked Vietnam War report.

"I don't care what the president tweets," said Blackman. "Tonight, I will be in court defending the free speech rights of my clients, and all Americans who face the prior restraint."

This article was written by Meagan Flynn and Deanna Paul, reporters for The Washington Post.