"No preconditions," Trump said of a meeting with Iranian leaders. "If they want to meet, I'll meet. Anytime they want."

Trump was responding to a question at a joint news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Last week, tension between the United States and Iran escalated after Trump appeared to threaten military action against Iran in a tweet and Iranian officials vowed to resist any attempt to destabilize their country.

---

This article was written by Felicia Sonmez, a reporter for The Washington Post.