"Absolutely not," Nolan said when asked if he would step down. "I haven't done anything wrong for which I should."

Nolan became embroiled in scandal following the July 19 release of a MinnPost expose detailing his support for a longtime legislative aide, Jim Swiderski, who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women — including groping one — in 2015 in Nolan's Washington, D.C. office. Swiderski was let go by Nolan's federal office, only to be rehired the next year by Nolan's 8th Congressional District re-election campaign.

"If I had it to do over I would have done that differently," Nolan said, affirming he believed Swiderski should not have been given a second chance within orbit of the congressman.

Several elected officials and activist groups have written letters calling for Nolan's resignation following the MinnPost article.

"Their concern for women is legitimate and I applaud them for that," Nolan said. "But they have no idea what was going on in my campaign office or my official office. That's all I'll say."

Nolan addressed components of the report being cited by those who say he didn't do enough or disregarded the female accusers by allowing Swiderski to resurface with the Nolan re-election campaign.

Nolan seemed to take credit for twice letting go of Swiderski.

"This was before the #metoo movement," Nolan said, referencing the increased attention to misogyny and gender violence the country experienced in 2017. "And I was, way back then, doing the right thing."

Upon first learning of women's complaints, Nolan said his federal legislative office "immediately conducted an investigation and decided that the allegations were meritorious and (Swiderski) was separated from our office."

Nolan said he wasn't sure who on his staff later recommended Swiderski to the campaign or how it came to be that Swiderski was rehired. But Nolan explained that as soon as women complained about Swiderski's return, the matter was dealt with again.

"The victims of his harassment complained and he was immediately removed from the campaign," Nolan said.

The congressman denied Swiderski was treated with a celebratory going away party as the report alleged. Instead, Nolan described getting an agreement to resign from Swiderski instead of going through a termination process, which the congressman said risked hurting all parties more than they already were.

"He was not given a choice," Nolan said. "He was fired. Our investigation led us to conclude that the women who made the allegations were very justified. Their allegations were legitimate and we needed to pay attention to them and fire him and get him out of our office.

"I heard there was a little going away party with a cake. I didn't buy any cake. I didn't organize any going away party."

Nolan also denies a damning anecdote from the MinnPost report which described how he said to one of the female victims anonymously sourced in the story, "There's your boyfriend's house," while they were driving by Swiderski's home.

"I never said that," Nolan said. "Never — never. Now, I drive by his house almost twice a week on my way to and from Washington and I have pointed out to probably more than one person, 'There's Jim Swiderski's house.'"

Nolan is nearing the end of his second three-term run in Congress, having first served from 1976-81. He announced in February that he would not seek re-election in the 8th District. He later joined state Attorney General Lori Swanson's gubernatorial ticket as its lieutenant governor candidate. The Swanson-Nolan ticket is among a number of high profile gubernatorial campaigns running in the Aug. 14 primary election and vying for the open governor's seat.

As he did in statements following the release of the MinnPost report, Nolan again wondered if politics were playing a role in the Swiderski scandal.

"This is so delicate," he said — sensitive to criticism that his statements have blamed the women who had been victimized. "Politics are a rough-tough business. We're absolutely convinced the women's allegations are legitimate. We never have and never will tolerate the sexual harassments, which is why this person was seperated. Having said that, we have reason to believe there are people out there trying to take political advantage of it."

Multiple women among the eight referenced in the MinnPost report, Nolan said, are working for rival campaigns. Two of the Swanson-Nolan ticket's chief rivals, Erin Murphy and Tim Walz, spoke out against Nolan last week and challenged the Swanson-Nolan ticket's prolonged silence in the early aftermath of the report.

Despite the pressure of the past several days, Nolan's legislative office continued as if it were business as usual last week. The office issued a series of news releases related to work being conducted by the congressman. One told how Nolan introduced legislation which would ban federal officials and candidates from fundraising while Congress was in session. In another, Nolan applauded passage of a bill he co-authored which serves to make technical education more financially accessible. He also pressed Medicaid legislation modeled after Minnesota law which limits how far the state can go to recover Medicaid costs from an estate following the death of a recipient.

Nolan lamented not quite finishing a bill before recess he intends to introduce which would ban single-use plastics.

In keeping focused on legislation, Nolan seemed to be showing he was staying on task despite being targeted by public ire. When Sen. Al Franken resigned in January amid a groping controversy which helped to fuel the #metoo movement, Nolan released a short statement, which read, "Senator Franken has determined that he can no longer effectively represent the people of Minnesota."

When asked if he was still capable of being effective, Nolan said, "I am effective. I continue to do things and be effective."