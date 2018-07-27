The unofficial news was how easy it is for young stable people to slip into drug addiction and from there into homelessness. And how a supportive living complex in Naytahwaush is helping them live again and not just survive.

One such couple is Donovan Burnette, 31, and Lacy Armstrong, 27.

Burnette grew up in Naytahwaush, a native community of about 600 people in Mahnomen County and didn't have any problems with drugs or alcohol until his heart was broken at age 21.

"I was 14 when me and my first girlfriend got together," he said. "We had our first child (Emory) when I was 15 and our second (Ebony) when I was 17 — we were together for eight years."

The breakup and the loss of his family caused him a lot of pain.

"I started with pain pills at 21," he said. "Until then, I never touched a drug, didn't like weed-smokers, and only drank like once a year. When we split up is when I started using drugs."

He started with pills and after a couple of months moved on to heroin and meth. "I did whatever I could get my hands on," he said. His ex-partner kept the kids away from him, he said. On the one hand, he was glad they never saw him high, but the pain of only seeing them perhaps three times in four years, after being with them every day since they were born, made it harder to quit using drugs, he said. He spent years shuffling from house to house, living with different family members.

"Before we moved into this (supportive living) building, I was struggling with heroin addiction," said Armstrong, who grew up in Bagley. "We were staying with his mom and my mom and his aunt and his brother," shuttling between the reservation communities of Naytahwaush and Rice Lake.

After graduating from Bagley High School, Armstrong completed four years of college and got a degree in music business audio production.

"So I had to go to the Twin Cities, where all my opportunities were," she said. "The guy I was with was a big drinker and into pills ... when you can't get pills you get the next best thing, heroin." Addiction brought the usual problems with jobs and housing.

And then her boyfriend died of a fentanyl overdose. "We buried him, and I found out I was four months pregnant when he passed," she said. Her baby girl, Dalauni Lovejoy, was born in March of 2015.

She began seeing a cousin of Donovan's, Wally Burnette, who also died of a heroin overdose. "He liked to use needles, which I wasn't into, I was snorting," she said. "I was always against using the needles because it's so much more dangerous."

That was probably the low point of her life — her mother took unofficial custody of the baby until she could get her life together. "My mom was very scared for my safety — she had the cops remove my daughter from my arms," she said. Armstrong then went to jail after testing dirty for drugs, and she felt like some kind of horrible Black Widow, with two of her boyfriends passing from overdoses.

It was during this time that she and Donovan Burnette became friends and began to encourage and support each other.

She went to detox, then to Four Winds Addiction Treatment Center in Brainerd for 90 days. "They had a sweat lodge, the spirituality was really good there," she said. That's where she learned her Ojibwe name—Clean River Woman.

"So I'm supposed to live by my name," she said. "A dirty river is stagnant, a clean river always flows."

Right out of treatment, she relapsed, and Burnette stuck by her. "He was my backbone, through all my trauma he was there for me," she said. The couple had a son, Donovan Junior, now 2, and it was fear of losing him as a baby that got Armstrong into the MOMS program in Naytahwaush. It helps women and their partners deal with medical and emotional problems caused by drug addiction.

Sobriety stuck this time (Oct. 28, 2015 is her quit date) and she was soon joined in sobriety by Burnette, working the same program.

Life is good now for the couple. He works as the caretaker at the 20-unit Giwanikimin supportive care complex in Naytahwaush (where the couple live with their two young children) and he is also caretaker at the 29-unit Congregant Housing complex in White Earth Village.

Armstrong found work at the White Earth tribal casino, and has been promoted three times to her current position, supervisor of casino hosts.

Giwanikimin supportive housing is now at full capacity, for the first time since it opened in 2014, said Supportive Housing Case Manager Melissa Keezer. "We offer mental health services on site, individual, family and children's therapy, assistance with staying sober and reaching your goals, help with paperwork, getting your driver's license ... anything you set your mind to, we're going to try to assist any way we can," she said.

There's a workforce center next door for help with resumes, job hunting and even training for trades like carpentry, electrician or commercial driving.

Keezer sits on the Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care Council, which will make decisions on how the $1.41 million in Youth Homelessness HUD grant funds will be used.