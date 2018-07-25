Swanson withdraws from candidates’ forum

Swanson's office told Forum News Service that she needs to be in Milwaukee Friday morning with meet with a surgeon after one of her 87-year-old mother's lung collapsed.

Her absence leaves state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz as the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates at the Mankato forum. Hennepin County commissioner Jeff Johnson will be the only Republican candidate after former Gov. Tim Pawlenty's campaign said he has a schedule conflict.

All five major governor candidates are expected at an Aug. 8 forum at Farmest, near Redwood Falls.

Thursday night's Mankato forum, sponsored by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and Mankato organizations, will be livestreamed by the city's cable television access organization at www.accessktv.org.