The ambush occurred in southern Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said in a statement without being more specific. The two wounded U.S. troops were in stable condition, the statement added. U.S. military officials at the top U.S. military headquarters in Kabul could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

The Taliban released a statement praising an Afghan soldier for carrying out the attack, without taking credit for it themselves. The statement and an Afghan official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the attack occurred in Uruzgan province.

The incident marks the first combat fatality for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since April 30, and the second there this year.

In the April 30 incident, Army Spec. Gabriel D. Conde, 22, was shot by enemy fighters in a firefight in Kapisa province while providing security for U.S. Special Operations troops.

Insider attacks by Afghan security forces on coalition troops working alongside them were common in Afghanistan several years ago, when the Pentagon had more than 100,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. They became more rare as the number of U.S. troops shrunk afterward, and as the military coalition added security precautions.

Authors information: Dan Lamothe covers the Pentagon and the U.S. military for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Sharif Hassan and Sayed Salahuddin in Afghanistan contributed to this report.