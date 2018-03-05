An orderly annexation agreement has been negotiated by city staff and Grant Valley Township leaders to bring in the site of the new Gene Dillon Elementary School property, along with County Road 7 right-of-way. The annexation area, consisting of 160 acres, connects to the city limits at Adams Avenue.

After some discussion, in a 6-1 vote, the council adopted the resolution, and the responsibility now falls on the Grant Valley Township Board to also approve the agreement. Grant Valley officials are scheduled to vote Thursday, March 8. If adopted there, the agreement can be forwarded to the Municipal Boundary Adjustment Unit of the state Office of Administrative Hearings to order the annexation.

Voting in favor Tuesday were Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht and council members Dave Larson ( at large), Michael Meehlhause, (Ward 1), Roger Hellquist, (Ward 2), Ron Johnson (Ward 3) and Nancy Erickson, (Ward 5). Against the move was Ward 4 council member Richard Lehmann.

“I just think it starts creating the piecemeal annexation issue that we as a council years ago tried very hard to avoid. This is creating issues that are coming about because of another governmental unit that made decisions,” Lehmann said. “I’m not going to support this resolution because I think we’re just creating a problem.”

“The goal, regardless of what governmental entity made the decision, was that the facility of this nature should not be on individual septic and water. The city’s policy is you can’t extend water and sewer services unless you’re in the city,” City Attorney Alan Felix said. “So, those have to be your operating premises.”

Gene Dillon Elementary, located at 3795 Division St. W, is near the intersection of Becida Road and Adams Avenue. It’s expected to house about 30 teachers and 800 fourth- and fifth-grade students. Bemidji voters approved $30 million in bonds for the project in 2014. The school is expected to open for the 2018-19 school year.

Bemidji Youth Advisory Commission funding

The budget of the Bemidji Youth Advisory Commission was also a point of discussion Monday, with some officials questioning the city’s contribution to the entity.

According to data provided at the meeting, the total expenditure for the commission for 2018-2019 is $18,346. Of that number, $9,846 is provided by Evergreen Youth and Family Services, $1,000 is from fundraising and $7,500 from the city. Costs related to operating the commission include staff, member stipends and quarterly events.

While the city’s contribution of $7,500 was included in this year’s budget, though, appropriation was brought for more discussion by Erickson.

“When this was initiated, I was not a member of the council. I’m not sure what the original intent was for the formation of this with taxpayer dollars,” Erickson said. “For a long time, I had never asked, but you were at $1,500 per year, now in three years you’re up to $7,500, and I wonder what the original intent was -- are we meeting that intent and is the taxpayer getting what they originally intended. There should be some objective measure on whether we’re meeting the goal.”

“I would say we keep the focus on the fact that this is the budget we approved for this fiscal year and that this is the budget the BYAC needs to operate for the rest of this year,” Meehlhause said. “I think the conversation for goals and what we want to see, that’s coming, but our focus is on getting this program through.”

After a discussion, Meehlhause created a motion to appropriate the $7,500 Monday. That motion failed, though, in a 4-3 vote, with other council members opting for a future work session to create and specify goals for the commission before funding is appropriated.

Supporting the motion was Albrecht, Meehlhause and Larson. Voting against was Erickson, Hellquist, Johnson and Lehmann.

Although a date wasn’t mentioned Monday, Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said the work session will take place in May.

“I look forward to the discussion. I’d like to have a structured discussion where we get together and talk about what the BYAC is and what does this council expect from it.” Albrecht said, “I’d also like to talk about what makes it attractive for Bemidji youth.”