New Minneapolis mayor takes oath of office

“Minneapolis, I am honored to be your mayor,” Frey tweeted later in the day.

In addition to Frey, new council members Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Andrea Jenkins and Jeremy Schroeder were sworn in for the first time.

There will be a public inaugural ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Minneapolis City Hall. Frey and the city council members will take their oaths of office again. Frey also will deliver his inaugural address.

Following the ceremony, the mayor and council members will meet to elect leadership, establish the council’s standing policy committees, and adopt a calendar of regular meetings among other items.