In his brief resignation letter, Franken said: "Serving the state of Minnesota in the U.S. Senate has been a privilege and an honor. I am grateful to Minnesotans for giving me the chance to serve our state and our nation, and I am proud to have worked on their behalf."

The letter went to Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, Smith, Vice President Mike Pence and the secretary of the U.S. Senate.

Franken resigned after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct, dating back more than a decade, in some cases before he became senator. Last month, Dayton appointed Smith to replace him.

Smith is to be sworn in Wednesday, with a public reenactment at around 11:25 a.m. in the old Senate chamber.

The Dayton appointment means the Senate seat will be on the ballot this November. Smith says she will run for the remaining two years of Franken's term. Also announcing she will run this year is Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, with other Republicans also likely to be involved.

Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, a one-time presidential candidate, told a broadcaster that she has been asked to run for the Senate, but has not decided.