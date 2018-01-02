Search
    Franken quits at noon, opening path for Smith to become senator

    By Don Davis Today at 1:23 p.m.
    Then-U.S. Sen. Al Franken listens to a question from Minnesota Farrmers Union President Doug Peterson Aug. 21, 2014, at the Minnesota State Fair. He resigned from the Senate on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Don Davis / Forum News Service1 / 3
    A copy of Al Franken's letter resigning from the U.S. Senate. Provided by Franken's office2 / 3
    Minnesota House Majority Leader Erin Murphy has the attention of three Democratic candidates Oct. 29, 2014, as the party began a statewide bus tour to rally people to vote. From left are Murphy, U.S. Sen. Al Franken, lieutenant governor candidate Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum. Don Davis / Forum News Service3 / 3

    WASHINGTON — Minnesota is down one U.S. senator for about a day.

    Al Franken resigned his position as of noon Tuesday, Jan. 2, leaving fellow Democrat Amy Klobuchar as the state's lone senator. But that will change Wednesday, as Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is to replace Franken at mid-day.

    In his brief resignation letter, Franken said: "Serving the state of Minnesota in the U.S. Senate has been a privilege and an honor. I am grateful to Minnesotans for giving me the chance to serve our state and our nation, and I am proud to have worked on their behalf."

    The letter went to Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, Smith, Vice President Mike Pence and the secretary of the U.S. Senate.

    Franken resigned after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct, dating back more than a decade, in some cases before he became senator. Last month, Dayton appointed Smith to replace him.

    Smith is to be sworn in Wednesday, with a public reenactment at around 11:25 a.m. in the old Senate chamber.

    The Dayton appointment means the Senate seat will be on the ballot this November. Smith says she will run for the remaining two years of Franken's term. Also announcing she will run this year is Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, with other Republicans also likely to be involved.

    Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, a one-time presidential candidate, told a broadcaster that she has been asked to run for the Senate, but has not decided.

    Don Davis
    Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at Capital Chatter on Areavoices.
    ddavis@forumcomm.com
