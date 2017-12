City reminds residents of snow ordinance

BEMIDJI -- City of Bemidji officials issued a release Wednesday reminding residents the city ordinance requires property owners to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snow event. Also, it is unlawful for any person, not acting under contract with the city, to place or deposit snow or ice on city property, according to the release. The Bemidji area is expected to see between 3 to 4 inches of new snowfall on Wednesday.