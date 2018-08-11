High fire danger in Bemidji area

Those conditions also may lead to a “very high” rating for the weekend, according to the Bemidji Fire Department’s Facebook page. According to the state Department of Natural Resources’ Fire Index map, much of Beltrami County is in the “high” danger category, where fires can start and spread easily, while the northwest area of the county and much of northwest Minnesota is in the “very high” category.

The fire department said no open burning permits will be issued this weekend because of the danger and also with the air quality already being hampered because of Canadian wildfires. Campfires are still allowed.