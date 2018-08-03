No one hurt in assisted living facility fire in Blackduck
BLACKDUCK -- No one was hurt Friday morning when an assisted living facility caught fire in Blackduck.
According to a news release from the Blackduck Police Department, the Blackduck Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Serenity Living Solutions, located at 441 4th Street Northeast, at about 1:46 a.m. Friday.
Everyone in the building evacuated, the release said, and no injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation; foul play is not suspected. Blackduck fire was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Bemidji Fire Department, the Kelliher Fire Department, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance and the Blackduck Police Department.