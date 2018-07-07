One injured in residential fire early Saturday
BEMIDJI—One person was injured in a residential fire early Saturday in Bemidji, officials said.
The Bemidji Fire Department responded at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at the 1100 block of Augusta Drive Northeast to a report of a detached garage on fire and upon arrival also found heavy fire on the exterior of the adjacent home, according to a release.
"One civilian injury was reported," the release said, but did not disclose the extent of the injuries.
A total of 14 firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours and used three engines, three tenders and a squad.
The detached garage was a total loss, the release said, and the fire caused extensive damage to the main floor and attic of the home. The fire is under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, Beltrami Electric and the Bemidji Ambulance Service.