One injured in residential fire early Saturday

"One civilian injury was reported," the release said, but did not disclose the extent of the injuries.

A total of 14 firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours and used three engines, three tenders and a squad.

The detached garage was a total loss, the release said, and the fire caused extensive damage to the main floor and attic of the home. The fire is under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, Beltrami Electric and the Bemidji Ambulance Service.