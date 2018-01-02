Man in custody after Northern Township residents escape fire

All of the home’s occupants escaped, the release said. While on the scene, deputies noticed one of the occupants acting “odd and erratic,” and confronted him before taking him into custody “for his safety.”

The 20-year-old was arrested after law enforcement interviewed witnesses, and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson and obstruction of the legal process.

The Pioneer generally does not name suspects until they are charged with a crime.

The fire remains under investigation.