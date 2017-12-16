Fire destroys home in Grant Valley Township
BEMIDJI -- No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Grant Valley Township on Saturday morning.
The fire was reported at 9:10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Country View Drive Southwest, or about nine miles southwest of Bemidji. When Bemidji Fire Department firefighters arrive, there was a single-family dwelling engulfed in flames and numerous other buildings at risk of fire.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the original structure and no other buildings were damaged, according to a release from the fire department.
No injuries were reported and firefighters were on scene approximately 2½ hours. The building and its contents are considered a total loss, the release said.
Officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature.