    Heartfelt from Heartland: Christian academy students visit Goldpine Home

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:31 p.m.
    Eighth-grader Ella Simula watches as Goldpine residents work on a craft on Friday. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 2
    Seventh-grader Brayden Dierkhising works on a jack-o'-lantern craft with a Goldpine resident on Friday. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 2

    BEMIDJI—Students and leaders from Heartland Christian Academy visited Goldpine Home, an assisted living facility, on Friday and hope to make trips their regularly in the future.

    About 10 seventh- and eighth-grade students made jack-o'-lantern decorations with Goldpine residents and also performed songs for them. Organizers said they want focus more on community service and help brighten the days of residents at Goldpine.

    Heartland is a non-denominational Christian school in Bemidji with classes for students in preschool through eighth grade.

