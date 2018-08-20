Seven Minnesota community colleges were ranked in the study’s top 20. Northland Community and Technical College, with campuses in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, placed fifth. Alexandria Technical and Community College, Minnesota State Community and Technical College, North Hennepin Community College, St. Cloud Technical Community College, South Central College and Lake Superior College were ranked among the top 20 schools.

North Dakota ranked seventh for overall best community college systems, but did not have any schools in the top 20.