Wilde to head Bemidji Area Schools’ special education

School board members here are expected to formally hire Lexie Wilde to be the district’s new director of special education. She’s been on the job since Aug. 5 and is replacing Stephanie Hubbard, who moved to Wisconsin for a superintendent job there this summer.

Wilde said she’s not sure what sort of changes she might make at Bemidji Area Schools.

“Right now, I'm listening,” Wilde told the Pioneer. “I'm listening to the cabinet, I'm listening to the principals, I'm listening to the teachers and just trying to understand what direction they have and what goals they want to see their district go.”

Wilde has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Bemidji State University, and completed her administrative requirements at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

She taught special ed at Clearbrook-Gonvick School for six years, and later was a dean at Blackduck for one year and an elementary principal there another, last year. Wilde’s salary at Bemidji Area Schools will be $131,592 this fiscal year.