    Wilde to head Bemidji Area Schools’ special education

    By Joe Bowen Today at 4:55 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- A former Blackduck elementary school principal is set to head Bemidji Area Schools’ special education services this year.

    Lexie WildeSchool board members here are expected to formally hire Lexie Wilde to be the district’s new director of special education. She’s been on the job since Aug. 5 and is replacing Stephanie Hubbard, who moved to Wisconsin for a superintendent job there this summer.

    Wilde said she’s not sure what sort of changes she might make at Bemidji Area Schools.

    “Right now, I'm listening,” Wilde told the Pioneer. “I'm listening to the cabinet, I'm listening to the principals, I'm listening to the teachers and just trying to understand what direction they have and what goals they want to see their district go.”

    Wilde has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Bemidji State University, and completed her administrative requirements at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

    She taught special ed at Clearbrook-Gonvick School for six years, and later was a dean at Blackduck for one year and an elementary principal there another, last year. Wilde’s salary at Bemidji Area Schools will be $131,592 this fiscal year.

    Joe Bowen

    Joe Bowen covers education and health for the Bemidji Pioneer.

    He is a Minneapolis native and a 2009 graduate of St. John's University. Before moving to Bemidji, Bowen covered education, local politics, crime, and everything in between for the Perham Focus in Perham, Minnesota, and Sun Newspapers in suburban Minneapolis.

    jbowen@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9798
