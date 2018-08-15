The houses are designed to resemble the school-within-a-school “pods” at Bemidji Middle School. Each house contains four classrooms split into two pairs. Each pair has one science and math classroom and another for language arts and social studies. Students will start the day in one classroom, then bounce between it and the other room in the pair, with breaks in between for recess, physical education and so on.

“They'll still be in their homeroom family, if you will,” said Ami Aalgaard, the school’s principal. “And then they'll get used to their house family, then they'll get used to their wing, get used to their grade level, and then they'll get used to their building.”

It’s an arrangement designed to help students who’ve learned in self-contained elementary classes acclimate to multi-room schedules in intimidatingly large middle and high schools.

“We wanted to build a bridge,” Aalgaard explained.

Each student will have a locker in their homeroom, which means they’ll need to plan ahead a little and bring the supplies they need for their next class like they will in older grades.

Every two houses are anchored by a science, technology, engineering, art, and math room, where kids can, say, fabricate fishing lures for a science project or learn to code.

Gene Dillon will have one Chromebook for every two students there, plus a large “Promethean” board -- think “70-inch tablet” -- anchored to the wall in each classroom next to more traditional whiteboards.

The school will house about 860 students this year, a number that includes all of the district’s fourth- and fifth-graders, plus some districtwide special education programming.

And the building itself is nearly ready for students. Workers were adding grippy sections to stairs, tiling the cafeteria, unpacking dozens and dozens of Chromebooks, and hauling electric pianos into the school’s music rooms Wednesday. Staff plan to receive a certificate of occupancy this week, after which they won’t need to wear hard hats and high-visibility jackets inside the school’s otherwise-finished offices and classrooms.

Teachers are scheduled to start moving in Friday and early next week -- one is bringing a drone in the school’s blue and gray color scheme -- as they get ready for a gauntlet of orientations before the first day of school on Sept. 4.

Bemidji area voters approved a $39 million bonding referendum in 2014, about $30 million of which was intended for the new school. It’s named after longtime school board member Gene Dillon, who retired from the board in 2012 and died about two months before the referendum vote.