Seventh candidate enters school board race

Solomon and at least six other Bemidji-area residents will vie for three open school board seats this November, which marks the first time since 2012 that voters here will have more candidates to choose from than open seats.

The candidate field is set to be finalized when the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

To file: complete and submit an affidavit of candidacy at the district superintendent’s office -- 502 Minnesota Ave. NW -- by the deadline.

Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they’d assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other public offices.

Board members serve four-year terms.

The School Board election is scheduled to be concurrent with the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The other candidates thus far, in the order they filed to run, are: