TEDxBemidji set for Oct. 18

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience, according to a press release. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe, a release said.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by leading thinkers and doers, the release said. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com.

The local organizing committee chose this year’s theme for TEDxBemidji. Are we going to let momentum happen to us? Or will we shape the momentum to create the community we want to be part of?, the release said.

“When thinking about what word captures the changes in Bemidji I’ve seen in the last decade, ‘Momentum’ comes to mind,” said Samantha Nienow, TEDxBemidji co-organizer, in the release. “There’s been so much work done in the community in creating the shifts we see today that are now impacting progress, growth, and engagement at an exponential pace. We hope to continue that ‘Momentum’ with inspiring talks delivered by a diverse group of speakers at this event.”

Speakers at TEDxBemidji include:

Erika Bailey-Johnson – Sustainability director at BSU.

Eric Carlson – Art and fab lab instructor at Kelliher Public Schools.

Laura Erickson – Producer of the “For the Birds” radio program and famous bird book author.

Dan Gannon – Local community activist.

Caige Jambor – Social and emotional learning specialist at PeaceMaker Resources.

Reed Olson – Founding board member and chair of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless.

Delina White – Anishinaabe clothing designer.

For more information about TEDxBemidji, visit www.TEDxBemidji.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/TEDxBemidji. TEDxBemidji Tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxbemidji-momentum-tickets-46638441835 and cost $35 to $100.