Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Students in the News, Aug. 5

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:30 a.m.

    College of St. Benedict announces Dean's List

    ST. JOSEPH—Anna Muller and Casey Palmer, both of Bemidji, were recently named to the Dean's List at the College of St. Benedict for the 2018 spring semester. To be included in the Dean's List, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded.

    University of Wyoming announces graduates

    LARAMIE, Wyo.—Andrew T. Fullhart of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Wyoming with a doctor of philosophy degree during the 2018 spring semester.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationAnna mullercasey palmerCollege of St. Benedictandrew fullhartUniversity of Wyoming
    Advertisement
    randomness