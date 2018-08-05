Students in the News, Aug. 5
College of St. Benedict announces Dean's List
ST. JOSEPH—Anna Muller and Casey Palmer, both of Bemidji, were recently named to the Dean's List at the College of St. Benedict for the 2018 spring semester. To be included in the Dean's List, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded.
University of Wyoming announces graduates
LARAMIE, Wyo.—Andrew T. Fullhart of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Wyoming with a doctor of philosophy degree during the 2018 spring semester.