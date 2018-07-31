Later this month, the state’s 300-plus school districts and charters can apply for a piece of that money -- up to $500,000 per building. Staff at the Minnesota Department of Education will dole out the money evenly between urban and rural districts, prioritizing it by the day a district applied for the money and whether the project is a “high” or “lower” priority one. If schools’ Day 1, high-priority requests exceed $25 million, then the state will randomly award funding for those projects until it runs out.

School district leaders here hope to improve the entrance at an elementary school like Northern, where, for now, visitors can walk through the front door and into the school’s cafeteria and common area. The state department of education considers renovations that funnel entrants into main offices for credentialing to be a high priority.

District staff may also ask for money to install a camera system at an as-yet-undetermined elementary school here -- a lower priority project by the state’s reckoning, which could mean a slimmer chance for funding. Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School both have surveillance camera systems in place.

Superintendent Tim Lutz said the entrance and camera projects could total $50,000 to $100,000, pending further study.

About 400 people logged into a webinar about the school safety money earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Education, and that presumably means a glut of districts will ask for a piece of the $25 million.

Beyond the bonding bill, state legislators also sent an omnibus spending bill to Gov. Mark Dayton that included another $28 million for school safety measures, but the governor vetoed it amid concerns about other parts of the bill.