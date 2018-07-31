Filing period for Bemidji School Board opens

Rounding out the first-day filers is Jeffrey Lind, who directs Beltrami County's social services division and hasn't held elected office in the past.

The filing period is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. To file: fill out and submit an affidavit of candidacy at the school district offices, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW. Affidavits are available at the superintendent's office.

Candidates must be eligible to vote, be age 21 or older on the day they'd assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other offices.

Board members are elected to four-year terms.

After it's finalized later this month, the field of candidates will compete for three at-large seats on the School Board in the Nov. 6 General Election. Those seats are currently occupied by Johnson, who was first voted to the board in 2004; Melissa Bahr, who's been there since 2010; and Shawn Whiting, whom board members picked to finish out the term of Bill Faver, a longtime board member who retired in November. Lind was one of seven other applicants to replace Faver then; Rozman was not.